LIBERTY TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report of sexual assault in Tioga County.

According to the release, police received a report of a sexual assault against a 30-year-old woman from Mansfield that happened in the area of Mountain Top Road and Reynolds Road in Liberty Township. Police said the incident happened on October 12.

State Police didn’t release any more details; the investigation into the incident is ongoing.