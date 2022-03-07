State Rep. Patty Kim announces re-election for House district

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Representative Patty Kim has launched her re-election campaign to represent the 103rd House District. Rep. Kim says she is energized by the opportunity to continue working for not only Harrisburg residents, but, “soon, the residents of Camp Hill, East Pennsboro, Lemoyne, and Wormleysburg.”

“As we officially kick-off this campaign for the new 103rd Legislative District, please join us. Let’s build the future we can see but are not yet enjoying,” Rep. Kim said in her re-election announcement.

