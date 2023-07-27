PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM)– The state and local governments have a responsibility to spend taxpayer dollars wisely and address long-term concerns. One State Representative wants to start with the government’s fleet of vehicles.

State Rep. Paul Takac (D-Centre) wants state, county, and municipal governments to transition from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles.

“Not only will we benefit the environment we will save our taxpayers money which is a great win-win for everyone,” State Representative Paul Takac said.

According to a report by the Penn-Environment Research And Policy Center, taxpayers could save over 360 million dollars by converting government fleets to electric.

“Looks at the cost of electricity the cost of gas the cost of the vehicles the maintenance over time that kind of things when you compare them there are a benefit and cost savings to shifting to electric vehicles,” Takac said.

And the transition isn’t just saving you money but also saving the planet.

“Now we’re dealing with the effects of climate change we’ve got heat waves that are unprecedented that is stressing the system they’re deadly we’re seeing impacts on storms and droughts and lots of other impacts on our infrastructure flooding,” Takac said.

The report showed switching to electric cars would reduce carbon monoxide emissions from government fleets by 94% and nitrogen oxide emissions by 31 %.

“This opportunity would be a huge chance for leaders to tackle climate change,” Executive Director of Penn Environment Research & Policy Center David Masur said.