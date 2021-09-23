State Trooper charged for unwarranted use of force

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – The Pennsylvania State Police has issued a citation to a Trooper for a summary offense of harassment.

Trooper Nickolas Elliott was issued the citation after an investigation by the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. The charge is based on an allegation of unwarranted use of force.

State Police said it “does not tolerate such action in any situation and takes these allegations seriously.”

Elliott has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charge. He enlisted in the PSPS in October 2016 and graduated as a member of the 148th cadet class. He is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Kittanning.