Several pets dead after power strip starts Ulster fire

ULSTER, Pa. (WETM) – Family members say several dogs were lost after a mobile home fire on Covered Bridge Road in Ulster.

A family member tells 18 News that four dogs lived in the home and two of the ones that escaped had to be put down because of their injuries.







Family members say that a power strip was responsible for the fire.

Calls for the fire came in shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday. Agencies who responded include East Smithfield Fire Department and Guthrie Ambulance.

Fire crews are keeping cars away from the scene. As more information becomes available we will update our viewers.