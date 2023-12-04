TROY, Pa. (WETM) – A Troy business has sustained significant damage following a structure fire that took place on Sunday night on State Route 14.

According to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, the fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, at Oak Hill Veneer on State Route 14 North of Troy. Once first responders arrived at the scene, a working fire was confirmed, and a third alarm was summoned.

Fire crews from Troy, Canton, South Creek, North Towanda and Smithfield Township responded to the fire and were assisted by Western Alliance EMS, South Creek EMS, Penelec, Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, Bradford County EMA and Rehab.

As crews arrived at the scene, they began extensive interior and exterior work to find and extinguish the fire, which had broken through the roof. After several hours, fire personnel were able to fully extinguish the fire around 2 a.m.

The Public Safety Department said that there was no one on the scene when the fire took place and that the fire had been burning for a while before someone noticed it while driving by.

The fire occurred in the Main Dryer building, where a lot of equipment was burned, making the cause of the fire unknown at this time. A fire marshal was expected to come and inspect the building on Monday, Dec. 4, to investigate the fire.

18 News has not received any further information regarding the incident but will update the story if more information becomes available.