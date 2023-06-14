HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officially, about 250 Pennsylvania veterans take their own lives every year, but experts say those statistics are low. The problem is much bigger and possible solutions were discussed at the state capitol on Tuesday.

Sal Santori is an Army veteran and PTSD sufferer. He avoided suicide, but not depression.

“It’s very scary because you have no idea how this is happening or how to remedy it. Just know that it is, and in some way it becomes like, this is my norm,” Santori said.

Santori now fights for those who survive the battlefield only to die by their own hands, stateside.

Approximately 30,000 people in the United States commit suicide every year, and suicide is the third leading cause of death for people ages 10-24.

Experts say isolation is the biggest enemy. Military men and women were trained to deploy, not to come home.

“It’s not like you get up the next morning and you’re there with your shipmates or your battle buddies and you have this shared common feeling about what happened,” said Bill Reed, director of veterans’ services for the YWCA.

Now there is more awareness and programs like Jobs for Veterans, Homes for Veterans and Courts for Veterans.

“There’s not one overriding solution, but there’s, you know, many good individuals, good groups, organizations, agencies that are doing a lot of great things,” said Nate Silcox, executive director of the Pennsylvania Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

Another solution isn’t expensive, but it is expansive. Enlisting everyone who knows, loves or lives with a veteran to keep them from distancing themselves emotionally, which inevitably precedes suicide.

More than 90% of people who commit suicide have clinical depression or substance abuse problems.

“Not allowing that isolation to take place and being brave enough to ask that question, you know, you’re not yourself. Are you thinking about hurting yourself? That’s just not an easy thing to do. So it takes a lot of courage for those around that veteran to ask that question,” Reed added.

“I think what I want people to know is be vigilant, be mindful, and be involved,” Santori said.

Veterans who are struggling should call 988, the suicide prevention hotline, and push one to speak directly to a veteran.

The PA Bureau for Veterans Affairs can be contacted at 1-800-547-2838 at Fort Indiantown Gap, 1-866-754-8637 in Philadelphia, and 1-866-754-8636 in Pittsburgh.

Various personal aid and pensions programs that are here to help veterans, including the following:

Veterans emergency assistance

Real estate tax exemption

Paralyzed veterans’ pension

Blind veterans’ pension

Veterans also have a variety of recreational opportunities that are offered to them:

Free fishing licenses for certain disabled veterans

Reduced fees for fishing licenses for former prisoners of war

Reduced fees for fishing licenses for PA National Guard and Reserve Army Forces

Lifetime fishing licenses

Free hunting licenses for certain disabled veterans

PA National Guard and Reserve Armed Forces hunting licenses

Hunting license for former prisoners of war

Antlerless deer licenses

As well as educational, employment and motor vehicle offers: