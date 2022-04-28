SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New charges have been brought against suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas after he allegedly assaulted his wife in May 2021.

The sister of Thomas’ wife reported the incident to authorities on Saturday, April 9 where she claimed to have seen Thomas during a video call punching his wife several times in the head and face according to a criminal complaint. The sister said Thomas and his wife were in a car driving from Johnstown to Somerset County at 1 a.m. when the assault took place.

The call ended after her sister yelled at Thomas to stop hitting her. Thomas then called her back and said “nothing happened” and that “she’s drunk.”

The sister then drove to a home in Windber Borough after Thomas’ wife had told her she was there in a text message. Her sister reportedly found her sitting on a bathroom floor inside the home with several injuries to her head, neck, back, arms and legs.

Photos were reportedly taken of her injuries that showed bruises, scrapes, cuts and torn clothing. However, the wife refused to be taken to the hospital.

Thomas was arraigned Monday on the new charges that include simple assault, harassment and recklessly endangering another person. He now resides in Cambria County Prison on $25,000 bail. The case is now being referred to the state Attorney General’s office court documents show.

Thomas was also charged with rape in September 2021 after state police said he physically and sexually assaulted a woman. His trial, in this case, is scheduled for June 2022.

Thomas’s pay and benefits were temporarily suspended by the state Supreme Court in late October 2021.