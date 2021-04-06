Tax returns: Over $52 million left unclaimed for Pennsylvanians from 2017

(WTAJ) — Did you file your federal income tax return in 2017? If not, you could get a piece of over $1.3 billion in unclaimed refunds.

The IRS said they want to help taxpayers who are due refunds but haven’t filed their 2017 tax returns yet. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said time is quickly running out for these taxpayers. There is only a three-year window to claim the funds which will close May 17.

“We want to help people get these refunds, but they will need to quickly file a 2017 tax return,” Rettig said. In Pennsylvania specifically, an estimated 50,900 individuals have over $52 million in total unclaimed refunds, amounting to about an average of $931 per person.

The midpoint estimation for potential refunds for 2017 is $865: half of the refunds are more than $865 and half are less than that, according to the IRS. If anyone who has the opportunity to claim the tax refund fails to do so before the window of time expires, that money becomes the property of the United States treasury.

Taxpayers seeking a 2017 refund may have their checks held if they have not filed tax returns for 2018 and 2019. The refund will also be applied to any amounts still owed to the IRS or state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or past-due federal debt (ex: student loans).

Anyone who needs to file for 2017 can access forms on the IRS website.