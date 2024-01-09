Pa. (WTAJ) — A Massachusetts tech company, Excelitas Technologies Corp., has chosen to bring its headquarters to Pennsylvania, bringing more than 250 jobs with them in the process.

The company, a leader in photonics technology, is currently located in Waltham, Mass., and has committed to a 12-year lease on Railroad Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, Governor Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. They’ve also committed to creating at least 250 jobs in Pittsburgh over the next four years.

“For the past year, I’ve been telling the world that Pennsylvania is open for business and Excelitas clearly agrees,” Shapiro said in a statement. “We are competitive as hell and today’s announcement that Excelitas chose Pa. over Ohio is a huge win for Pittsburgh and our entire Commonwealth.”

The company will invest $2.3 million and will also retain at least 20 existing jobs statewide. Excelitas received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $2.3 million Pennsylvania First grant and will be encouraged to apply for Research and Development (R&D) tax credits as well, a release from the Shapiro Administration said.

“I want to thank Governor Shapiro and his team for their work bringing Excelitas to the Steel City,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said. “Pittsburgh is quickly becoming the next great tech city, and we are excited that Excelitas has chosen Pittsburgh as the home of their new corporate headquarters.

What is Excelitas?

Per their website’s company profile:

“Excelitas Technologies is a technology leader in delivering high-performance, market-driven photonic innovations to meet the illumination, optical, optronic, sensing, detection and imaging needs of customers worldwide. Serving a vast array of applications across automotive, consumer products, defense and aerospace, industrial, medical, safety and security, and sciences sectors, Excelitas Technologies stands committed to promoting our customers’ success.”

Excelitas has an existing location in the Commonwealth in Exton, Chester County. Their team consists of more than 8,000 professionals working across 33 locations in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve customers worldwide.

“Excelitas is a leading photonics technology business with a strong global footprint, and we are proud to call Pittsburgh and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania home,” Ron Keating, Excelitas Technologies CEO said.

Since January 2023, Governor Shapiro has announced more than $1.2 billion in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania as a direct result of his Administration’s work.