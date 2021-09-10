Teen in hospital after being trapped in rollover crash in Towanda

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Two people are safe after being trapped in the cab of a water tanker that rolled over into a ditch in Towanda.

A reporter on the scene said the driver was uninjured, but the 18-year-old passenger’s legs were stuck underwater, leaving him trapped in the cab. The reporter said crews had to quickly lift the truck into the air in order to free him. He was airlifted to a local hospital.

Old Plank Road in Towanda Township was recently paved, according to Jesse Kerin, Fulmer Recovery & Transport manager, leaving crevices that caused the water tanker to veer off the road and completely flip upside down into a ditch.

According to Facebook posts by the Bradford County Firewire and Bradford County Ledger, the Towanda, North Towanda, and Wysox Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the scene on Old Plank Road between US-220 and Saxon Lane, as well as Guthrie EMS and Guthrie Air Helicopter.

A portion of Old Plank Road is closed, and crews say they hope to have the truck removed by tonight.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it becomes available.