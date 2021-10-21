Three pit bulls found shot to death at Pa. Reservoir

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — ANNA Shelter Animal Cruelty Officers are asking for the public’s help after finding three pit bulls shot to death at Eaton Reservoir Wednesday night.

According to the ANNA Shelter Animal Cruelty Division Facebook Page, the dogs were walked into shallow water and shot in the face sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Animal Cruelty Officers believe the dogs were fighting dogs. The dogs found are a black female pit bull, brown male intact pit bull, and a brown female pit bull.

Animal Cruelty Officers say pictures from the scene were too gruesome to make public.

