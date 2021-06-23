Three Western Pa. residents taken into federal custody over capitol riots

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — Three Western Pa. men were taken into federal custody Wednesday, June 23 on federal charges relating to their actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Samuel Christopher Fox, of Mt. Pleasant, is charged with the following:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Mitchell Paul Vukich, of New Brighton, is charged with the following:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Theft of Government Money, Property, or Records
- Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Nicholas J. Perretta, of Baden, is charged with the following:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Theft of Government Money, Property, or Records
- Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Vukich will have an initial appearance before a judge, Wednesday, June 23 at 2:30 p.m. with Fox and Parretta following at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.