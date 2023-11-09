(WHTM) – Democrat Timika Lane has won a seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court, according to the Associated Press.

Voters could choose two of the four candidates on the ballot for Pennsylvania Superior Court. Democrat Jill Beck was the first Superior Court candidate to win her race on Tuesday night.

Lane has served in the Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County since 2013. She is a graduate of Howard University and the Ruster-Camden School of Law.

During the election, Lane was “highly recommended” by the Pennsylvania Bar Association and endorsed by Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania PAC, United Steelworkers, and the Fraternal Order of Police Philadelphia Lodge #5.

Pennsylvania’s Superior Court was established in 1895 and serves as one of two statewide intermediate appellate courts. Cases are typically heard by panels of three judges in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, or Pittsburgh and may also be heard by nine judges.

The court is responsible for appeals in criminal and most civil cases from the Court of Common Pleas and appeals involving children and families.

The Superior Court has been described as “one of the busiest intermediate appellate courts in the country.” In 2022 the court received nearly 13,000 appeals docket applications and heard more than 6,400 appeals.