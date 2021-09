Tioga County flood damage road repairs begin next week

Damage on Route 660 at Leonard Harrison State Park

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Next week, Tioga County will begin road repairs and cleanup efforts stemming from flood-related damage.

Beginning Monday, September 13, two contractors, Nestlerode Contracting and Susquehanna Valley Construction Company, will begin work on the following routes:

Route 49 in Westfield Township

Route 249 in Brookfield Township

Route 287 in Middlebury Township

Route 4013 (Merrick Hill Road) in Deerfield Township

Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road/Holden Street) in Osceola Township

Route 4021 (Buffalo Street) in Elkland Borough

Route 4023 (Ellison Street) in Elkland Borough

Route 4001 (Potter Brook Road) in Westfield Township

Route 4007 (California Road) in Westfield Township

Route 4007 (North Road / California Road) in Brookfield Township

Route 4008 (North Fork Road) in Brookfield Township

Route 4009 (Austinburg Road) in Brookfield Township

Work includes debris removal, deposition removal, stream bank repair and rock protection on various bridge structures. it is expected to finish by late October.