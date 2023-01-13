TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Hundreds of thousands of dollars are coming to Tioga County for two conservation projects, the state has announced.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced that Northcentral Pa. is getting a total of $3.5 million from the agency’s Growing Greener Plus Program. Tioga and Potter Counties are receiving a combined $625,000.

Mansfield Mansfield Borough Headwater Recharge Restoration for Flood Resiliency: $350,000

Tioga County Conservation District TC Stream & Soil Health Improvements: $200,000 Development of An Act 167 Plan for Tioga County and Potter County: $75,000



The DEP explained that the grants are designed to help “protect waterways and watersheds, reclaim abandoned mine sights and work to reclaim and plug abandoned oil and gas wells.” The announcement said people and organizations awarded the grants have up to three years to start their projects.