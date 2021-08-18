Tioga County volunteer fire crew receives grant to increase wildfire protection

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Cedar Mountain Wildfire Crew, Inc. in Mansfield will receive $3,000 from the state to help increase protection from wildfires.

Governor Tom Wolf announced $602,306 in grants to fire crews in rural communities across the state with fewer than 10,000 people.

The funding may be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.

​”Our first responders take their responsibility to protect communities and our natural resources very seriously and an important way to show our appreciation is to ensure they have the necessary tools and resources,” Gov. Wolf said. “These grants will allow our first responders to prepare for and, if needed, douse dangerous wildfires so that our communities remain safe.”

Several crews in Pennsylvania have joined the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to help fight wildfires in the western U.S.

Cedar Mountain Wildfire Crew was founded to provide a safe and professionally trained wildland firefighting crew to local communities in Tioga County.