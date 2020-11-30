Tioga County woman cited after neighbor shoots her pet dogs

MIDDLEBURY CENTER, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County woman has been cited for failing to confine her dogs after they ran into her neighbors’ yard and were shot.

In October, 18 News talked to Tanya Smith after her two German Shepherds (Kimber and Minka) were shot by her neighbor when they crossed onto his property and harassed his two livestock whitetail deer.

According to State Police, the deer were injuring themselves against their fence enclosure while trying to escape from the dogs.

Smith argued that the neighbor should have contacted her before shooting the dogs.





State Police say that Smith “failed to keep said dog at all times confined within the premises of the owner and/or firmly secure by means of a collar or chain and other device so that it cannot stray beyond the premises of which it is secured and/or under the reasonable control of some person, or when engaged in lawful hunting, exhibition, or viold training, in violation of Sections 305 and 903 of the Dog Law, 3 P.S. 460-305 and 903.”

According to NOLO, it is legal to shoot the dogs when they are harassing livestock and in the case of it happening, there are two basic rules:

-The livestock owners may legally kill dogs, and they will not be liable if the dog owners sue them.

-Dog owners are financially responsible for the damage their dogs’ cause.

According to State Police, the case was sent to the District Attorney to review whether the neighbor should be charged with animal cruelty.