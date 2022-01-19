Tioga man indicted for DWI with child in the car

Tioga, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man has been indicted for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child in the car.

Paul Paxson, 31, from Tioga, was indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury in connection to an incident from last spring. Court documents said that Paxson was driving on East High Street in Painted Post on May 14, 2021 while impaired by the use of a drug with a child under the age of 15 in the car.

Paxson was indicted for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The indictment also said that Paxson was charged with Unlawfully Possessing Methamphetamine during the incident.