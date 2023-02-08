WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — Tioga and Potter Counties have been recognized as and awarded with being the Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania, according to New World Report.

Visit Potter-Tioga announced that in the first-ever New World Report Travel Awards, Tioga and Potter counties were selected as the best place for outdoor adventures in Pennsylvania, based on the stunning canyon views, hiking and biking locations, and places to see all year long.

“This is a region you don’t come to explore just once,” said Colleen Hanson, Director of Visit Potter-Tioga. “Here you can find beautiful scenery and adventures with each change of season,” she said.

Inside Potter-Tioga counties one would find numerous state parks, freshwater fishing locations, hundreds of miles of hiking trails, and of course the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.

When the seasons change, the hills of the Appalachian Mountains become dusted with snow, becoming a perfect spot for ice fishing, while in the springtime, the state parks become fantastic stargazing locations as you’re far from city light.

Summertime becomes one of the best times for a hike, while in the fall, getting a chance to catch the leave changing throughout the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon is a breathtaking experience.

The award was given by The New World Report, with the travel award being focused on regions at the forefront of travel, tourism, and leisure, seeking to shine a light on those who have shown excellence in commitment, determination, and customer service in 2022.