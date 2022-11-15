PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – With cold weather already upon us, officials in Pennsylvania are reminding people who pay for their heat about ways to tackle their higher winter bills.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission released a reminder to customers saying that the main parts of their monthly bills come from delivery/distribution charges (cost for operating and maintaining wires, poles, and pipelines), and generation/supply charges (cost of electricity or natural gas).

Applications for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program opened on Nov. 1 and can provide money for the 2022-23 winter season’s heating bills. Applications for LIHEAP and other assistance programs can be found here.

PUC also provided tips on how customers can manage their bills and usage:

Pay attention to the thermostat: every degree of change could impact the cost by up to 3%

Have your furnace serviced

Insulate and seal leaks around your home

Install or repair ceiling fans in high-traffic rooms

Consider resetting your water heater thermostat

PUC also announced that several utility companies are adjusting their Prices to Compare (PTC) starting December 1: