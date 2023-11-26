(WHTM) – Summer is over and winter is coming and most amusement/theme parks in Pennsylvania have shut down for the year.

Pennsylvania has 16 amusement/theme parks with more than 55 roller coasters, multiple rides, and plenty of activities.

The oldest amusement park that is still operating in Pennsylvania is Idlewild which is located near Pittsburgh and opened in 1878.

abc27 compiled a list of the top ten theme parks in Pennsylvania, according to TripAdvisor.

10. DelGrosso’s Amusement Park

Before it was DelGrosso’s Park, it was The Bland Family Farm and it opened around 1907 in Tipton, Pennsylvania.

In 1946, Fred and Mafalda bought the park and immediately began to transform it with adult and kiddie rides, concession stands, and bathrooms.

Today, there are over 30 rides and attractions at DelGrosso’s including the Scrambler, Dodgem, Carouselle, Wacky Worm, and more.

9. Mount Hope Estate & Winery, home of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire begins in August and ends in October and takes place in Manheim in Lancaster County.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, more than 150,000 people visit the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

Yuletide at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is set for Dec. 2 to Dec. 3 and Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, tickets are available here.

8. Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Dorney Park opened in 1884 in Allentown and was originally called “Dorney’s Trout Ponds and Summer Resort,” according to Dorney Park.

In 1901, Droney Park was bought by the Traction Company

Dorney Park has over 100 rides, shows, and attractions including Hydra, Possessed, Cedar Creek Flyers, and more.

7. Crayola Experience

In 1996, the Crayola Factory, now Crayola Experience, opened in Easton, Pennsylvania.

This would be the first Crayola Experience to open and today there are five across the United States in Easton, Pennsylvania, Orlando, Florida, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Plano, Texas, and Chandler, Arizona.

6. Kennywood Park

Kennywood would open in 1898 in West Mifflin after the land was leased to Monongahela Street Railway Company.

According to Kennywood, the park has three roller coasters that date back to the 1920s; Jack Rabbit, Racer, and Thunderbolt.

Today, there are more than 40 rides at Kennywood including both adult and kiddie rides such as Whirlwind Miniature Swing Ride, Black Widow, Gran Prix, and more.

5. Waldameer & Water World

Waldameer opened in 1896 in Erie and the word Waldameer means “woods by the sea” in German.

Currently, there are 36 rides and 32 waterslides at Waldameer including Awesome Twosome, L. Ruth Express, Ravine Flyer II, and more.

4. Sesame Place Philadelphia

Sesame Place opened in 1980 in Langhorne and is based on the television show Sesame Street.

Sesame Place includes rides and attractions, dining with Elmo and friends, shows and parades, and more.

3. Dutch Wonderland

Dutch Wonderland opened in 1963 in Lancaster and won the Golden Ticket for Best Family Park by Amusement in 2019 and 2021, according to Dutch Wonderland.

There are over 30 rides and attractions including Merlin’s Mayhem, Kingdom Coaster, Merry-Go-Round, and more.

From Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 Dutch Wonderland turns into Dutch Winter Wonderland and tickets can be purchased here.

2. Knoebels

Knoebels opened in 1926 in Elysburg and is the largest free-admission amusement park in the United States.

Knoebels is home to more than 60 rides including the Pheonix, Twister, Giant Flume, and more.

The park closes in late October but from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 they host “Joy Through the Grove” which is a Christmas light experience.

1. Hersheypark

Hersheypark opened in 1906 in Hershey and is the largest amusement park in Pennsylvania.

Currently, there are 76 rides and attractions at Hersheypark including Coal Cracker, Great Bear, Lightning Racer, and more.

From Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2024, Hersheypark hosts Hersheypark Christmas Candylane.