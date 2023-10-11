CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Tops Markets in Canton has been awarded a liquor license for placing the highest bid in the 12th Restaurant License Auction held by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced its highest bids and bidders after receiving 49 bids by the Sept. 25 deadline. Tops Markets in Canton won the bid in Bradford County with a bid of $50,255.

The auction included one license in the following counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bradford, Clearfield, Clinton, Delaware, Erie, Greene, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike, Potter and Somerset. Licenses in Clinton, Greene, Indiana, Lackawanna and Somerset counties received no valid bids.

According to the PCLB, each auction winner has six months from receiving the Notice of Selection to file a license application with the PLCB. Bids will be held in escrow by the PLCB, pending approval of the license application.

For more information about the Restaurant License Auction, visit the PLCB website.