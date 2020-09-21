Towanda Area School District closed Monday due to COVID-19 case

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The Towanda Area School District closed school on Monday due to a positive COVID-19 case in the district, according to the district’s website.

The school did not release whether the case was from a student, teacher, or another faculty member. They also did not disclose which school the case was reported in.

Late Sunday evening we learned that we have a positive case of Covid-19 in our school district. We are currently working with the Department of Health in navigating this situation. Our of an abundance of caution, we will be closing school today while we continue to work through this situation. This will also allow our custodial staff to put extra cleaning protocols in place as well. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We will continue to communicate information as it becomes available. All extra curricular activities and practices are cancelled for today. Twelve month employees should report to work at their regular time.

Towanda Area School District

Students in the Towanda Area School District had the option of three return to school plans, including a full in-person learning option.

The district’s return to school plan can be read below.

Towanda ASD Health and Safe… by WETM

