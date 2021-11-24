Towanda man sentenced for sexually assaulting child under 13 six years ago

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a child almost six years ago.

Damian Wells, 21, was sentenced on November 22 for statutory sexual assault, a second-degree felony. He was sentenced to a 12 months of probation supervision.

According to court documents, the incident happened on December 4, 2015. Wells was initially charged with Rape of a Child, Statutory Sexual Assault, and Indecent Aggravated Assault of a person under 13.

Wells, 16 years old at the time, was also charged with being four to eight years older than the victim.

