Towanda man sentenced for sexually assaulting child under 13 six years ago

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a child almost six years ago.

Damian Wells, 21, was sentenced on November 22 for statutory sexual assault, a second-degree felony. He was sentenced to a 12 months of probation supervision.

According to court documents, the incident happened on December 4, 2015. Wells was initially charged with Rape of a Child, Statutory Sexual Assault, and Indecent Aggravated Assault of a person under 13.

Wells, 16 years old at the time, was also charged with being four to eight years older than the victim.