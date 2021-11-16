Trailer, car engines stolen in Tioga County, police looking for suspect

RICHMOND TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person who stole a utility trailer and multiple vehicle engines and transmissions.

Police received a report of stolen trailer on November 12 around 4:40 p.m. A 31-year-old man said he had parked his trailer at the Balise Alexander dealership on South Main Street in Richmond. There were two small block 350 engines and two turbo 350 transmissions on the trailer.

Police said security footage showed a dark SUV pull into the parking lot across the street around 12:50 p.m. that day. About 45 minutes later, the SUV pulled out with the trailer.

The following items were reported stolen in the incident:

2015 Carmate Utility Trailer (8’x5′ with raised wooded sides)

Chevy Small Block 350 Engine (burnt orange) – $1,500

Chevy Small Block 350 Engine (silver with team G stamp on manifold) – $1,500

Chevy 350 Turbo transmission (black) – $800

Chevy 350 Turbo Transmission (silver) – $800

Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-368-5761.