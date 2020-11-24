Trails at Leonard Harrison, Colton Point State Parks closing for winter

(WETM) – The Turkey Path and the Overlook Trail at Leonard Harrison State Park and the Turkey Path at Colton Point State Park will close for the winter on Nov. 25.

“During winter, ice build-up makes these trails too dangerous for hikers to use. We will reopen them in 2021 as weather allows, usually in early April,” said Ben Stone, Hills Creek State Park Complex park manager.

Both parks are open year-round and offer vista views of the Pine Creek Gorge, also known as the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. The 368-acre Colton Point State Park at 927 Colton Road is on the canyon’s west rim and the 585-acre Leonard Harrison State Park at 4797 PA Route 660 is on the canyon’s east rim.

For more information about these parks, call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.