PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) — Beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Pennsylvania bars and restaurants are not permitted from selling alcohol until 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. This is part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

"There is no doubt that this is an extremely contagious and dangerous virus," said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health. "We have increasing case counts, we have increasing rates of hospitalizations, and tragically we have increasing rates in deaths. People should not be complacent about this virus. They have to take it very-very seriously so please stay home, stay calm, and stay safe."