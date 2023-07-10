HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Many times, troopers in Pennsylvania and Ohio are the first line of defense in stopping illegal drugs from being transported across the state.
The amount of drugs seized totals into the multi-million dollar range every year.
In just the second quarter of 2023, Pennsylvania State troopers seized $14 million in illegal drugs including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other prohibited drugs.
The most seized drugs were cocaine, processed marijuana, and narcotic pills.
A breakdown is listed below:
- Cocaine – 140.3 pounds worth $3,089,460
- Crack cocaine – 4.84 pounds worth $77,440
- Heroin – 10.95 pounds worth $372,300
- Fentanyl – 57.97 pounds worth $927,520
- LSD (pills and paper) – 81 doses worth $1,620
- Marijuana THC liquid – 62.73 pints worth $420,291
- Marijuana THC solid – 72.87 pounds worth $364,350
- Marijuana plants – 2,277 plants worth $375,705
- Processed marijuana – 1,617.34 pounds $4,852,020
- Methamphetamine – 163.73 pounds worth $1,637,300
- MDMA – ecstasy – .44 pounds worth $14,520
- MDMA – pills – 179 DU worth $2,685
- Other narcotics – 19.54 pounds worth $39,080
- Other narcotics pills – 73,814 worth $1,845,350
Vehicles are often pulled over for common traffic violations such as speed, lane violations, and following too closely.
The Pennsylvania State Police also collected 1,227 pounds of prescription medication in the second quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.