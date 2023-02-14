HAMILTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Troy man has been accused of selling fentanyl to a woman that ultimately caused her death, according to police. The DA’s Office said this is the first case of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death that has been filed in the Mansfield Magisterial District Court.

Travis Ott, 36, was accused of selling fentanyl and hydrocodone to 23-year-old Jenna Moore in late October 2022, which police said ultimately caused her death the next day. According to the affidavit filed on February 14, 2023, Ott allegedly sold hydrocodone and fentanyl to Moore on Oct. 30. However, police said it was thought to be heroin at the time.

An investigation by Pennsylvania State Police used Facebook messages and CashApp transactions to link the sale to Ott, the affidavit described. In December, autopsy results reportedly showed that the cause of death was “Fentanyl and Hydrocodone Toxicity”. The complaint also said that Moore was given seven doses of naloxone, but it was unsuccessful.

As a result, Ott faces three felony charges and four misdemeanors. These include Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Deliver, Reckless Endangerment, Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance, Use of Drug Paraphernalia, and Intent to Deliver Drug Paraphernalia.

In response to the charges, Tioga County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Cook issued the following statement: