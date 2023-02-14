HAMILTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Troy man has been accused of selling fentanyl to a woman that ultimately caused her death, according to police. The DA’s Office said this is the first case of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death that has been filed in the Mansfield Magisterial District Court.
Travis Ott, 36, was accused of selling fentanyl and hydrocodone to 23-year-old Jenna Moore in late October 2022, which police said ultimately caused her death the next day. According to the affidavit filed on February 14, 2023, Ott allegedly sold hydrocodone and fentanyl to Moore on Oct. 30. However, police said it was thought to be heroin at the time.
An investigation by Pennsylvania State Police used Facebook messages and CashApp transactions to link the sale to Ott, the affidavit described. In December, autopsy results reportedly showed that the cause of death was “Fentanyl and Hydrocodone Toxicity”. The complaint also said that Moore was given seven doses of naloxone, but it was unsuccessful.
As a result, Ott faces three felony charges and four misdemeanors. These include Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Deliver, Reckless Endangerment, Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance, Use of Drug Paraphernalia, and Intent to Deliver Drug Paraphernalia.
In response to the charges, Tioga County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Cook issued the following statement:
It’s a landmark day here in Tioga County as the first case of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death has been filed in District Court 04-3-03. The District Attorney’s Office commends Trooper Shedden and the Pennsylvania State Police for their timely and thorough investigation. The determination of everyone involved to pursue justice and combat this opioid crisis is to be commended.
Although this is a step in the right direction it’s only one piece of the puzzle. The DA’s office and law enforcement officers will continue our fight in this opioid epidemic. We must continue to educate residents about the dangers of opioids and other drugs. If you struggle with addiction please reach out. Tioga County houses Mountain Laurel Recovery Center and counseling services such as Harbor Counseling, Crossroads Counseling, and others. Visit ddap.pa.gov to learn about Nalaxone(Narcan) and how you can obtain this overdose reversal medication to help be a part in this fightJamie L. Cook, First Assistant District Attorney