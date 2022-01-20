Troy woman sentenced to max 17 years for drug trafficking

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County woman has been sentenced to at least five and a half years in prison for trafficking drugs and having drugs in prison.

Olivia Stroud, from Troy, was sentenced on January 10 to 5.5 years to a maximum of 17 years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility on drug-related charges.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Athens Township Police, Sayre Borough Police and the Bradford County Drug Task Force investigation alleged drug trafficking of fentanyl and meth by Stroud between October 2020 and February 2021.

Stroud was eventually charged with “numerous” felony drug-related offenses and was incarcerated at the Bradford County Correctional Facility. While incarcerated, Pennsylvania State Police charged her with a another felony drug offense for being in possession of a controlled substance while incarcerated.

Stroud pled guilty to Possession of Contraband While Incarcerated and to multiple charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance for trafficking fentanyl and meth.