Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA, 4 on the loose

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday afternoon in Valley Township. Four monkeys are currently missing.

According to State Police, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Route 54 off Interstate 80 when four monkeys got loose during the commotion of the crash.

PA Game Commission is currently looking for the missing monkeys in the wooded area with the assistance of a helicopter provided by Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers on the scene stated that the monkeys weigh about three pounds. Route 54 was closed in both directions, however, as of 8:00 p.m., it reopened.

This is an ongoing story we will update you with the latest as the information is released.

