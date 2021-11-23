TV, vodka stolen in Tioga County; police looking for suspect

COVINGTON TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in finding a suspect who broke into the home of a 63-year-old man last week.

According to police, someone broke into the home on Johnson Hill Road on November 18 using keys that were left at the house. The person then allegedly stole a 60-inch Samsung television and a half-gallon bottle of Smirnoff Orange Vodka.

The TV was worth $500 and the vodka was worth $35, according to the arrest report.

The victim told police there was no damage, but PSP is asking anyone with information to call them at 570-368-5700.

