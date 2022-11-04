OLD LYCOMING TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Two New York men have been arrested for allegedly stealing cooking oil from a Pudgies Pizza in Pennsylvania, according to police.

Raymond Hernandez from New York City and Luis Sanchez from Yonkers were arrested by Old Lycoming Township Police on November 4. According to the arrest report, the two allegedly stole cooking oil from the Pudgies Pizza on Lycoming Creek Road.

Police said that a black utility van with a NY plate was dripping oil and leaving the parking lot as officers arrived.

Both men were arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Unlawful Taking, police said. They were taken to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

In the report, Old Lycoming Police said cooking theft cases have been on the rise as it is often recycled and used to make diesel.