Two people seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Bradford County

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Two people have been hospitalized after a motorcycle collided with a car head-on in Tuscarora Township Sunday afternoon.

According to State Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Route 367 and Board Road on a one-lane bridge. A 1995 Honda CB250 motorcycle being driven by Addison Hall, 19, was exiting the bridge southbound when a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was entering the bridge northbound.

The two collided, ejecting the two motorcycle passengers and both were airlifted to area hospitals.

Hall, of Laceyville, is listed in “serious” condition at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, according to officials at Geisinger.

The passenger, Florence Murray, 46, of Wyalusing, is in “critical” condition at Robert Packer Hospital, according to officials at Guthrie.

The driver of the Elantra, 24-year-old Atkinson Canfield, of Laceyville, was not injured, according to State Police.

State Police in Towanda say that the crash remains under investigation.

Laceyville Fire Department, Meshoppen EMS, Towanda Memorial EMS, Commonwealth EMS, Lifeflight, and Guthrie Air assisted Pennsylvania State Police at the scene.