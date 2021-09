CANTON, ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two separate incidents of sexual assault against minors in Bradford County.

One incident in Canton involves a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted when she was three years old by someone who knew her.

The other incident in Athens involves the forcible rape of a 17-year-old girl, also by someone who knew her.

Both investigations are ongoing. 18 News will provide more information as it becomes available.