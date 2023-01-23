HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wildcat is getting closer on its journey to seek revenge.

The World’s Largest Underflip on the replacement for the now-defunct Wildcat has been completed, according to the park.

The Underflip is a unique inversion created by coaster designer and manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction. This inversion begins with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270° roll and a dive down towards the side.

The underflip has been constructed on a portion of what was the lift hill and first drop of the former Wildcat coaster. The coaster is also called a hybrid roller coaster. This means the coaster is not built with just wood or just steel, but a combination of both.

Photo from HERSHEYPARK

Photo from HERSHEYPARK

Photo from HERSHEYPARK

Rocky Mountain Construction is known for its intense, but smooth coasters and its reimagining of aging wooden roller coasters. They offer many different coaster types and different types of coaster tracks, including a topper track and I-box tracks, both of which are made for wooden coasters.

The coaster will feature the underflip, a zero-gravity stall, and two other inversions. It will also include a near-vertical 140-foot drop, reach speeds of 62 miles per hour, and feature custom-designed trains featuring a different colored wildcat at the front of each train.

Wildcat’s Revenge is set to open during the 2023 summer season at Hersheypark.