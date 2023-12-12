Update: A representative from UPMC has reported to WJET that Rabold has turned himself in and is being held in maximum security in Mercer County as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police asked for the public’s help Monday night saying that anyone who has seen the man pictured below in the Erie area should call 911 immediately.

Alex Rabold is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, wears an orange jumpsuit and is wanted for escape from Mercer County Jail.

Rabold was serving time for misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct, drug possession, receiving stolen property and evading arrest.

He’s been on the run since he left UPMC Hamot Saturday, where he was being treated on a medical furlough.

City of Erie police said Rabold is suspected of stealing a hospital employee’s car, which was later discovered abandoned in Mercer County.

His name and photo are now in the National Law Enforcement Database since Judge Daniel Wallace, the same Mercer County judge who approved his furlough, has issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker said the Sharon Police Department has had several leads, but the search for Rabold continues.