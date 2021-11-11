WATCH: Gov. Wolf leaves video message to acknowledge veterans for Veterans Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf sent a video message on Thursday to honor Pa.’s 800,000-plus veterans and their families for Veterans Day.

“We owe an inexpressible debt to Pennsylvania’s distinguished veterans and their families, they are the strength of our nation and commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said. “Their service has allowed us to prosper and live in freedom, and for that, on behalf of all Pennsylvanians, I extend my deepest gratitude this Veterans Day.”

All veterans, family members and allies are encouraged to sign up for the Veterans Registry to connect those who qualify to federal, state and county benefits earned through service.

Here’s a transcript of the video in the player above:

“Veterans day is an opportunity for us to honor you. The brave people who serve our country and protect our freedoms through the United States armed services. Pennsylvania is home to nearly 800,000 veterans; it is our privilege to thank each one of you for your service.

On this day, we recognize the tremendous physical, mental, and emotional toll that your service has had on you. We acknowledge your families and loved ones who carried their own burdens while you were away.

And we honor your fellow service people who never returned home. Those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight to preserve our values. As citizens of the United States, we are forever indebted to the unwavering dedication, integrity, and courage of our veterans.

Please know that we value your service and your life beyond that service. We will do all we can to ensure your legacy is remembered and cherished for generations to come. Thank you.”