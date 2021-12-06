Watch Live: $6.6M awarded to Tree of Life synagogue, site of massacre

FILE – Signs hang on a fence surrounding the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Sept. 17, 2019. Prosecutors told a federal judge, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in a new filing that the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre defendant’s statements at the scene should be allowed for use at trial, in part because concerns about public safety in the immediate aftermath were a valid reason to keep questioning him. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

AP — The state of Pennsylvania has awarded $6.6 million for redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 people in 2018 in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jews.

The Wolf administration says the funding will help “transform the site of the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history into a new place of hope, remembrance, and education.”

Watch live in the player above as Gov. Tom Wolf holds a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the funding, which comes from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

