WATCH LIVE: President Trump arrives at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport

AVOCA, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — President Donald Trump has touched down in northeast Pennsylvania. Air Force One has just landed at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

The motorcade is expected to travel from the airport to Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge. There will be rolling road blocks for both directions of I-81 between the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport and Moosic exits, as well as other local closures.

The president is expected to speak at 3 p.m. We will be carrying the speech live on air on WBRE and WYOU and on PAhomepage.com.