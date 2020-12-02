Wellsboro hosting “Christmas on Main Street”

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11, 12 and 13 Christmas On Main Street will honor and celebrate the rich history of Wellsboro’s production of Christmas ornaments made from the late 1930s to the late 1950s and beyond when the town was known as “The Glass Ornament Capital of the World.”

Beginning this Thursday, Dec. 3 and continuing through Christmas On Main Street weekend, Dec. 11-13, historic Christmas ornaments made at the Corning Glass Works Wellsboro plant, ribbon machine molds and other equipment used in the manufacturing process will be on display in 26 Wellsboro businesses. “To promote social distancing, we are extending the time the displays can be seen from three days to at least 11 days and maybe longer,” said Ellen Bryant, a member of the organizing committee.

“Christmas On Main Street has been modified to include only those events that are outside or low risk to meet COVID-19 guidelines,” she said. “We realize this is not the event that we had hoped for this year, but this is also not the year that we had hoped for. Masks are required and will be available to those who need them. Our goal is to provide a fun, safe shopping experience for everyone who participates.”

“The Town that Saved Christmas: Manufacturing Miracles” is the title of this year’s historical guidebook. Its focus is on how the Wellsboro plant became involved in the ornament making business and the development of the ribbon machine by Billy Woods, which revolutionized the manufacturing of Christmas ornaments. The guide also includes information about each of the 26 displays.

The guidebook with a passport to the 26 Wellsboro display locations can be purchased for $5 anytime between this Thursday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 12 at four different businesses. They are: Pop’s Culture Shoppe at 25 Main Street, the Penn Wells Hotel at 62 Main Street, Wild Asaph Outfitters at 71 Main Street and The Farmer’s Daughters at 11719 Route 6, all in Wellsboro.

The names of visitors who get their passports stamped at 10 or more display locations and turn them in no later than 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13 will be entered in a drawing being held at 7 p.m. that night. The three winners will be contacted and each will receive a basket of gift cards and merchandise valued at $100 or more. Those who enter the drawing need not be present to win.

Among the Dec. 11-13 activities will be the opportunity to cast votes for a nonprofit to receive five percent of that day’s proceeds at Wild Asaph Outfitters; $1 candy cane sundaes at The Creamery; and free spirit tastings including sampling cocktails made using Nomad Distilling Company (formerly Mountain Top Distillery) handcrafted spirits, free recipes to take home and bottle sales.

From 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 during Christmas On Main Street in Wellsboro, youngsters and adults are invited to visit with two live reindeer, Comet and her six-month old son Curly Star.

“He was born with lots of kinky curls, which is not a dominate trait for reindeer so that makes him unique,” said Cassandra Hoover. “That’s why we named him Curly Star.” She and her husband David own Spruce Run Farm in Bloomsburg where the reindeer live.

The two reindeer will be in the parking lot on Main Street between the United Methodist Church and Sherwin-Williams Paint Store. There, people can visit with them and from outside their enclosure take pictures of the reindeer or of themselves with the reindeer in the background.

Tours of Goodhart’s Inn at 49 Central Avenue for $5 to see its Victorian charm, period décor and six live evergreen trees decorated for the holidays as well as to enjoy refreshments and take home a keepsake ornament are being held this weekend and next weekend. The tour hours are: this Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and this Sunday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and next Friday, Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a trunk show and sample sale featuring hats by Christine A. Moore at Dunham’s Department Store this Saturday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and next Saturday, Dec 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 13 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For a detailed schedule for Dec. 11, 12 and 13, visit WellsboroChristmasOnMainStreet.com or call 570-724-1926.