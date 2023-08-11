HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) — The Wellsboro Area School District was one of 10 school districts in Pennsylvania to be awarded grant funding by Governor Shapiro on Friday to add Disability Inclusive Curriculum into the classroom.

The funding is part of the Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program and is designed to instruct K-12 students on the political, economic, and social contributions of individuals with disabilities.

The program promotes topics and subject matter for instruction to all students and will help them understand that disability is a natural part of the human condition while emphasizing the critical contributions of individuals with disabilities.

“This funding will allow schools across the Commonwealth to better serve all learners by creating or expanding disability-inclusive programming that reduces stigma and builds belonging,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin.

Schools will receive the funding in a three-year period from the date of the award through June 30, 2026, with a maximum of $10,000 per year being available to each school entity.