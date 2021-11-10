Wellsboro teen arrested for stealing nine items from Tractor Supply

RICHMOND TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania teen has been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple items from a Tractor Supply in September.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Coleman Brown, 18, of Wellsboro, was arrested for a retail theft that happened on September 21, 2021.

Police said Brown allegedly stole nine items totaling $195.91 from Tractor Supply on South Main Street in Richmond Township. He was arrested on the scene.

The items included:

  • Mini Butane Torch – $24.99
  • H.K. Porter 18″ DBL Compound Bolt Cutter – $54.99
  • BNS 12-piece 0.5″ Dr. Socket Set – $14.99
  • Schrade Full Tang Machete – $14.99
  • 4-Pack 9/16″ Brass Padlock – $21.99
  • Carhartt Men’s XL C-Grip – $33.98
  • Hi-Dex Black Econ Lined Positherm Gloves – $12.99
  • Ronson Red/Black MDX Torch Unfilled – $16.99

