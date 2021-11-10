Wellsboro teen arrested for stealing nine items from Tractor Supply

RICHMOND TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania teen has been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple items from a Tractor Supply in September.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Coleman Brown, 18, of Wellsboro, was arrested for a retail theft that happened on September 21, 2021.

Police said Brown allegedly stole nine items totaling $195.91 from Tractor Supply on South Main Street in Richmond Township. He was arrested on the scene.

The items included: