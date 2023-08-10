WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Weis Markets is celebrating the completion of a new Gas N’ Go Fuel Center at their location in Wellsboro.

To celebrate the grand opening, Weis Markets is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and making $500 donations to the Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries and Wellsboro Little League, Thursday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. The check donations will be presented at the ceremony.

The new Fuel Center has six pumps, including two that offer diesel, and it will be open every day from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.