HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark, also known as The Sweetest Place on Earth, opens on April 1. But, as with any amusement park, there are rules, policies, and procedures that guests need to follow to ensure their safety, the safety of employees, and of other guests.

One of the significant policies that change from park to park is what to do with bags and loose items when riding attractions, as well as what you can or can’t bring into the park.

Policies regarding bringing items into the Park

According to Hersheypark’s website, all hand-carried items, including backpacks and belt packs are subject to search.

The following items are not permitted anywhere inside Hersheypark:

Weapons of any type

Laser pointers

Radios and/or sound-emitting electronic devices,

Skate shoes such as Heely’s

Illegal substances and outside alcoholic beverages

Other than one sealed water bottle per person, the park does not permit food or drink to be brought into the Park

The park uses Evolv technology detection. Evolv is the new standard in guest screening using advanced sensors and artificial intelligence. The Evolv units screen everyone who enters through the gates of Hersheypark without the need to hand over their belongings or even slow their pace. It is efficient and frictionless.

This system uses sensors and imaging technology to identify items that are not permitted inside our venue. is an artificial intelligence-driven system using safe, ultra-low frequency, electromagnetic fields and advanced sensors to detect potential public safety concerns. A secondary screening of a guest and personal belongings will only be needed should the Evolv unit alert our security team.

The Evolv technology does not employe metal detection systems. But, if a guest feels uncomfortable walking through the Evolv unit, staff can provide alternative accommodations for screening.

Loose Article Polices

On many of the rides at Hersheypark, loose items such as bags, cell phones, and game prizes, are not allowed. According to the park’s website, you should bring items into the park that can be safely secured in cargo pockets, a small waist pack, or a zipping jacket pocket.

Due to the dynamics of some of the rides, loose articles are not permitted if they can not be secured. These items should be left with a non-rider. Most roller coasters and major attractions at the park have a bag drop area right on the station platform. However, some roller coasters have lockers next to or near their entrances.

The lockers near attractions are free for up to two hours. Attractions that do not allow bags to be dropped off at the station platform include, but are not limited to:

Candymonium

Skyrush

sooperdooperLooper

Breakers Edge Water Coaster

Coal Cracker

Reese’s Cupfusion

Monorail

Ferris Wheel

Guests who want to experience the above attractions must put their bags or loose items in a locker or leave them with a non-rider. Gentler rides such as the Ferris Wheel, and Monorail, guests are allowed to bring their loose items with them.

If wearing glasses on roller coasters, they must be secured to the person by means of an eyeglass strap. These are straps that fit securely around your eyewear and keep them secured on your head. If you do not have a strap, the rider must remove the glasses prior to riding.

Major attractions and roller coasters that do allow bags to be dropped off at the station platform include, but are not limited to:

Great Bear

Comet

Hershey Triple Tower

Fahrenheit

Lightning Racer

Wild Mouse

Laff Trakk

Jolly Rancher Remix

Storm Runner

As per the park’s website, Hersheypark and its employees are not responsible for lost or stolen items which include items that fall out of pockets. Ride operators and attendants are not responsible for articles left by guests at the ride stations. Neither Hersheypark nor its employees assume responsibility for the loss of, or damage to, personal property.

For more information that answers other Hersheypark questions, click here.

All-day lockers are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and located inside the park entrance in Hershey’s Chocolatetown and at several locations on The Boardwalk. These lockers can be rented by the day, which can be done through credit cards for either $25 for a large locker or $18 for a regular-sized locker.