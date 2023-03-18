PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Each state in the country has either a nickname, a selection of symbols, or what they known are for. Pennsylvania is no different.

Here are some of the symbols that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is known for, according to pa.gov.

State Bird: Ruffed Grouse

The Pennsylvania State Bird is the Ruffed Grouse. These birds are brown in color and look almost like a chosen one. The bird gets its name from the black “ruffs” on the side of its neck.

The bird was an important food supply for early settlers and can be seen throughout the forests of Pennsylvania.

State Dog: Great Dane

The state’s dog is the Great Dane. In frontier Pennsylvania, they were used for hunting and are considered a working breed. William Penn even had a Great Dane! A portrait of Penn and his Great Dane hangs in the governor’s Reception Room in the Pennsylvania Capitol.

State Animal: White-tailed Deer

Native Americans and settlers relied on these animals for food and clothing and can still be seen throughout the entire state.

State Tree: Eastern Hemlock

This tree can be seen throughout Pennsylvania. These trees are slow growing and can live for up to 800 years. These trees also take between 250-300 years to reach the mature stage.

State Flower: Mountain Laurel

These white and pink flowers have a very fragrant smell. They are also shaped like stars and are considered evergreen shrubs. In the spring, many mountains in the state turn pink due to the Mountain Laurel.



State Fish: Brook Trout

This trout is the only trout species native to Pennsylvania. They love clean and pure water, and they call the state’s 4,000 miles of cold water streams home.

State Insect: Firefly

These little bugs create nature’s smallest fireworks. They are a sight to behold on Pennsylvania’s warm, summer nights.

State Amphibian: Eastern Hellbender

These salamanders are the largest in the continent of North America. They only survive in clean water, and sadly, their population has been on the decline. The official title of state amphibians is to bring awareness to preserve their habitats.