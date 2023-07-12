PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Keystone State was founded on December 12, 1787, and since then a plethora of famous items were born here.

Let’s take a look at what famous items call Pennsylvania home.

The Banana Split

A day without ice cream would be un-cone-stitutional and the banana split just happens to call Latrobe home. The fruit that’s split down the middle and topped with scoops of vanilla, strawberry and chocolate ice cream and all the fixings first got its start in 1904 thanks to a man called David “Doc” Strickler, according to Backthen History.

Kylie Polinsky places the other half of a split banana behind the three scoops of ice cream as she prepares a banana split sundae Wednesday Aug. 21, 2013, at the Valley Dairy in Latrobe, Pa. A weekend of festivities are planned to surround the dedication of a Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker to be dedicated Friday, Aug. 23 that acknowledges apprentice pharmacist David E. Strickler for inventing the banana split there in 1904. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Thirty miles from Pittsburgh, Strickler worked at Tassell Pharmacy in Latrobe, and in 1904 a college student asked for something “different” and Strickler made the first banana split, according to Tracy Corris, author of The Banana Split: A Rich History.

In 1904, the Banana Split cost a whopping ten cents!

The Slinky

The slinky was created by accident in 1943 by engineer Richard James, according to the National Museum of Play. James was attempting to create springs that would stabilize equipment at sea when he knocked over a shelf of samples. Immediately he noticed how the springs “walked” down the stairs, according to the National Museum of Play. It was first demonstrated in a Gimbels Department Store in Philadelphia and within 90 minutes it sold out, according to the Art of Play.

James’ company that he founded with his wife, Betty, to produce the iconic toy would end up several years later in financial turmoil. However, after he died in 1974 his wife took over. Betty would then go on take the toy to New York and lead to a resurgence in its popularity.

14th June 1946: A boy holds up a ‘slinky’. Made of a coil of wire which if straight would be 75 feet long a ‘slinky’ will ‘climb’ down a flight of stairs when coiled up and positioned correctly. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

In 1999, the slinky would go on to get its own USPS Postage Stamp and in 2000 it was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame, according to Art of Play.

Little League Baseball

From Babe Ruth to Jackie Robinson to Dorothy Schroeder baseball has a long history in the United States. It’s a favorite American pastime and one league even got its start right here in the Keystone State.

Little League Baseball got its start in 1938 thanks to a man named Carl E. Stotz who first came up with the idea to organize a baseball league for the kids, according to the Little League Organization.

It was officially founded in 1939 and just $30 was enough to purchase the uniforms for the first three teams. The teams were called Lycoming Dairy, Lundy Dairy and Jumbo Pretzel each being named after their sponsors.

Little League World Series Hollidaysburg 2022Photo Credit: Jim McGough

Now there are over 200,000 teams in all 50 states and over 80 countries, according to the Little League Organization.

The Jeep

Butler County may be known for its farms, but in 1940 it developed and produced the original military “jeep,” according to the Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau. In 1940, during WWII the U.S. Army asked over 130 manufacturers to design a vehicle that could haul soldiers and artillery.

The American Bantam Car Company, one of only two companies that responded to the army’s request, won the contract, according to Visit Butler County. The Bantam prototype was called the Bantam Reconnaissance Car, or BRC and after nearly seven weeks, the company managed to create and bring to life a vehicle that fit the army’s standard.

However, the army decided that the company could not meet the demands of 75 cars per day and awarded the contract to Willys-Overland Motors of Toledo, Ohio and Ford, according to Visit Butler County.

Edsel Ford, right, president of the Ford Motor Company, drives the first “Blitz Buggy” reconnaissance car off the Ford Rouge plant assembly line at Detroit, Feb. 28, 1941. Brig. Gen. C.H. Bonesteel, left, Sixth Corps area commander, rides as a passenger in the first of the initial order for 1,500 that the Army has placed with Ford. (AP Photo)

Despite not making a majority of the jeeps used in the war the company created the blueprint design and the very first vehicle.

Bubble gum

If you were to guess who do you think would have invented bubble gum? Maybe you thought of a chef, a chemist or even a butcher, but you’d be wrong. It was actually made by the accountant of the Fleer Chewing Gum Company in 1928, according to America Comes Alive.

While other types of gum were being made at the end of the 10th century Frank Fleer, a man who married into the business that would later carry his name, wanted a new gum that would be strong and flexible enough for customers to blow bubbles. This is where 23-year-old accountant Walter Diemer came into play.

Diemer became inspired by the process that he saw and tried his hand at a recipe. According to American Comes Alive, after 4 months he perfected his solution for a chewable and blowable gum. Although the factory was concerned with Diemer’s invention as it was a gray off putting color.

12th December 1979: Seventeen-year-old Roy Hall from Gillingham, the current Southern Region Bubble Gum Champion. (Photo by Stuart Nicol/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The only food coloring available in sufficient quantity at the factory that day was pink. That’s why we often associate the color with bubblegum.

From military-grade vehicles to sweet treats we enjoy on a summer evening, Pennsylvania companies and residents have provided many unique items to the history of the world.