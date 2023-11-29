(WHTM) –Pavement is seen and used everywhere in our daily lives. From sidewalks to roadways, there is always some sort of pavement that we come in contact with. But there is a new kind of pavement that can help with stormwater control.

According to PennDOT, pervious, or permeable, pavement allows water to pass through the surface of the pavement and settle in a stone reservoir before it is then passed into the ground. The pavement is not good for roads with high traffic but can be good for parking lots, sidewalks, and center islands. The pavement can be seen as a type of stormwater control measure. as well as replenishing groundwater supplies.

Maintenance of pervious pavement is very important when it comes to it working as it should. Debris and sediment can sometimes lodge in the pavement, causing the water to drain slowly into it. PennDOT recommends pressure washing or vacuuming to make sure that the pavement continues to be pervious.

Some of the benefits of this type of pavement are that it can reduce stormwater runoff and contamination of the water. It can also melt snow and ice faster, which lessens the need to put salt on the pavement.

The pavement has been used in Pennsylvania, and even locally in the Midstate.

The Capital Area Greenbelt – Fort Hunter Connector project in Harrisburg, Dauphin County uses pervious concrete to keep runoff generated contained within its limits. The material is also being used in other projects, such as a project at the Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County as well as bike trails in state and local parks.

