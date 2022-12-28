(WHTM) — From health questions to searching the new Wordle every day, Pennsylvania residents have been busy searching for a vast array of different topics.
Here are some of the most searched terms in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends.
Top general searches
- Wordle
- Ukraine
- Monkeypox
- World Cup
- Amber Heard
Top arts and entertainment searches
- Wordle
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Taylor Hawkins
- Andrew Tate
- Eagles schedule 2022
Top health searches:
- Monkeypox
- Jif Peanut Butter Recall
- Paxlovid
- Free Covid Tests
- Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Top games searches:
- Wordle
- Madden 23
- Elden Ring
- Google Memory Game
- Octordle
Top law and government searches:
- Idaho Murders
- Arizona Governor Race
- Stimulus Check 2022 PA
- Zelensky
- Jan. 6 Hearings
Top news searches:
- Election results 2022
- Johnny Depp trial
- Pa. Election 2022
- How do I register to vote?
- Pa. Senate race
Top science searches:
- Wordle Solver
- Full moon August 2022
- James Webb telescope images
- Full moon October 2022
- Earth Day 2022
Top sports searches:
- World series 2022
- World Cup Qatar 2022
- Wimbledon 2022
- Steelers schedule 2022
- March Madness 2022
Top travel searches:
- Bullet train
- Aer Lingus
- Santander Arena
- MSC Cruises
- PPL Center